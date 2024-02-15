Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 217.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.15 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure opened at 213.6 and closed at 216.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 218.6 and a low of 211.45. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 44,426.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, while the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 330,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹220.15, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹217.4

The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that its price is 220.15 with a percent change of 1.26. This means that the stock has increased by 1.26% compared to its previous price. The net change is 2.75, indicating that the stock has increased by 2.75.

15 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹216.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, a total of 330,546 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 216.65.

