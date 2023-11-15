Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 203.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.4 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of JSW Infrastructure, the stock opened at 203.15 and closed at 203.05. The high for the day was 203.15, while the low was 199.4. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 42,084.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.4, and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 233,040 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

