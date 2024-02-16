Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 221.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at 219.8 and closed at 217.4. The stock reached a high of 225.3 and a low of 218.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 45,326.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, while the 52-week low is 141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 485,971 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹224.25, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹221.8

The current stock price of JSW Infrastructure is 224.25, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 2.45. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.1% and has seen a net increase of 2.45.

16 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹217.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 485,971. The closing price for the stock was 217.4.

