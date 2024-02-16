JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹219.8 and closed at ₹217.4. The stock reached a high of ₹225.3 and a low of ₹218.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45,326.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 485,971 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
