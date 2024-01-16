Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 210.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.55 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, the JSW Infrastructure stock opened at a price of 213.05 and closed at 211.85. The highest price reached during the day was 213.4, while the lowest price was 210.3. The market capitalization of the company is 43,067.9 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 247.4 and 141.75 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 411,238 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹208.55, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹210.75

The current stock price of JSW Infrastructure is 208.55. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.04% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -2.2.

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹210.75, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹211.85

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 210.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.52, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.1, suggesting a decrease of 1.1.

16 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹211.85 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure saw a volume of 411,238 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 211.85.

