JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Plunges in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, the JSW Infrastructure stock opened at a price of ₹213.05 and closed at ₹211.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹213.4, while the lowest price was ₹210.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,067.9 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹247.4 and ₹141.75 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 411,238 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.