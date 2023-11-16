Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Dips in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 197.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.4 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 201.2 and a close price of 200.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 202.45 and a low of 197.25. The market capitalization is 40,236.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.4 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 409,001 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹197.4, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹197.9

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at a price of 197.4. The stock has seen a decrease of 0.25% in its value, resulting in a net change of -0.5.

16 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹200.4 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 409,001 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 200.4.

