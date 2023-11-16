JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Dips in Trading

JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹201.2 and a close price of ₹200.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹202.45 and a low of ₹197.25. The market capitalization is ₹40,236.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 409,001 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at a price of ₹197.4. The stock has seen a decrease of 0.25% in its value, resulting in a net change of -0.5.
On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 409,001 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹200.4.
