JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹198.9 and closed at ₹197.9. The stock reached a high of ₹206.5 and a low of ₹196.4. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is currently at ₹41,232.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 837,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.