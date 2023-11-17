Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 197.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at 198.9 and closed at 197.9. The stock reached a high of 206.5 and a low of 196.4. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is currently at 41,232.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.4 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 837,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹197.9 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 837,535 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 197.9.

