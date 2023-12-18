Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.49 %. The stock closed at 231.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 237.2 and closed at 236.3 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 238.7, while the lowest price was 230.5. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 47,057.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 418,139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹228, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹231.45

The current data of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock shows that the price is 228, with a percent change of -1.49 and a net change of -3.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a potential decline in the value of the stock.

18 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
18 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹219.95, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹231.45

JSW Infrastructure stock has experienced a price decrease of 4.97%, resulting in a net change of -11.5. The current stock price is 219.95.

18 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹236.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of JSW Infrastructure shares on the BSE was 418,139. The closing price for the shares was 236.3.

