JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 221.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.7 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 223.5 and closed at 221.8. The stock's high was 225.25 and the low was 216.75. The market capitalization stands at 44896.89 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Infrastructure is 247.4 and the low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 108678 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹221.8 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE had a trading volume of 108,678 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 221.8.

