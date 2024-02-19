JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹223.5 and closed at ₹221.8. The stock's high was ₹225.25 and the low was ₹216.75. The market capitalization stands at 44896.89 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Infrastructure is 247.4 and the low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 108678 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST
