JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹208.85 and closed at ₹208.05. The stock had a high of ₹210.5 and a low of ₹202. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹42,904.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 298,440 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.