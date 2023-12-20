Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -2.98 %. The stock closed at 231.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.85 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 232.95 and closed at 231.75. The stock reached a high of 233.4 and a low of 223.55 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 45,715.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 207,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹231.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 207,713 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 231.75.

