JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 5.62 %. The stock closed at 220.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.9 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 221.4 and closed at 220.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 237, while the low was 219.55. The market capitalization stands at 47,594.38 crore. The 52-week high and low are 247.4 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 562,127 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹220.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the BSE, the volume was 562127 shares with a closing price of 220.5.

