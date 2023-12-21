Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 210.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 225.8 and closed at 224.85. The high for the day was recorded at 229, while the low was 210.05. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 42,889.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, while the 52-week low is 141.75. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,008,768 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The JSW Infrastructure stock reached a low of 205.55 and a high of 217.85 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹216, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹210.95

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at a price of 216, showing a percent change of 2.39. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change for the day is 5.05, suggesting an increase in value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.72%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
21 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹208.25, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹210.95

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 208.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.28 and a net change of -2.7.

21 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹224.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,008,768. The closing price for the day was 224.85.

