JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹212.35 and a close price of ₹209.2. The stock reached a high of ₹212.4 and a low of ₹205.7 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹41,995.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹220 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 265,349 shares.
The current day's low price for JSW Infrastructure stock is ₹206.05, while the high price is ₹208.90.
The current price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock is ₹207.5. It has seen a percent change of 0.46, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
JSW Infrastructure stock is currently priced at ₹207.95 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 1.4.
On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, there were 265,349 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹209.2.
