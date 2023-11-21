Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 206.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.5 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 212.35 and a close price of 209.2. The stock reached a high of 212.4 and a low of 205.7 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 41,995.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 220 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 265,349 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for JSW Infrastructure stock is 206.05, while the high price is 208.90.

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹207.5, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹206.55

The current price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock is 207.5. It has seen a percent change of 0.46, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.7%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
21 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹207.95, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹206.55

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently priced at 207.95 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 1.4.

21 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹209.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, there were 265,349 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 209.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.