JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.51 %. The stock closed at 210.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 207.05 and closed at 210.95. The stock had a high of 217.85 and a low of 205.55. The market capitalization of the company is 43,967.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4 and the 52-week low is 141.75. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 624,008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹216.25, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹210.95

The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is at 216.25. There has been a percent change of 2.51, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.3, suggesting a gain of 5.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement.

22 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹210.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a total volume of 624,008 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 210.95.

