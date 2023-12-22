JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE sees gains in trading today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹207.05 and closed at ₹210.95. The stock had a high of ₹217.85 and a low of ₹205.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,967.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 624,008 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is at ₹216.25. There has been a percent change of 2.51, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.3, suggesting a gain of ₹5.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement.
On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a total volume of 624,008 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹210.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!