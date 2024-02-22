JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Stock Drops in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹240.85 and closed at ₹238.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹241.6, while the low was ₹231.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹47,573.94 crore. The 52-week high is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 344,698 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.