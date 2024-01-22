JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹212.1 and closed at ₹211.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹217.55, while the lowest price was ₹209.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,732.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4, and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 477,703 shares.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹214, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹211.95
Based on the current data, the stock price of JSW Infrastructure is ₹214, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, as it has increased by 0.97% or 2.05 points.
JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of JSW Infrastructure stock is ₹209.7 and the high price is ₹217.55.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|2160.35
|3.05
|0.14
|2260.0
|1240.75
|86541.12
|Tata Technologies
|1154.15
|12.95
|1.13
|1400.0
|1130.0
|46820.23
|JSW Infrastructure
|214.0
|2.05
|0.97
|247.4
|141.75
|44940.03
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|148.9
|13.5
|9.97
|135.4
|49.99
|34017.69
|Cello World Limited
|872.5
|5.15
|0.59
|920.45
|748.6
|18517.16
JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of JSW Infrastructure stock today is ₹209.7 and the high price is ₹217.55.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.36%
|3 Months
|9.7%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|1.66%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹211.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, there were a total of 477,703 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹211.95.
