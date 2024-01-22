JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹212.1 and closed at ₹211.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹217.55, while the lowest price was ₹209.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,732.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4, and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 477,703 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 2160.35 3.05 0.14 2260.0 1240.75 86541.12 Tata Technologies 1154.15 12.95 1.13 1400.0 1130.0 46820.23 JSW Infrastructure 214.0 2.05 0.97 247.4 141.75 44940.03 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency 148.9 13.5 9.97 135.4 49.99 34017.69 Cello World Limited 872.5 5.15 0.59 920.45 748.6 18517.16

The low price of JSW Infrastructure stock today is ₹209.7 and the high price is ₹217.55.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.36% 3 Months 9.7% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD 1.66% 1 Year -99999.99%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹211.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, there were a total of 477,703 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹211.95.