Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
LIVE UPDATES

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 211.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price TodayPremium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 212.1 and closed at 211.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 217.55, while the lowest price was 209.7. The market capitalization of the company is 43,732.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 477,703 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:14:29 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹214, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹211.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of JSW Infrastructure is 214, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, as it has increased by 0.97% or 2.05 points.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13:09 AM IST

JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 209.7 and the high price is 217.55.

22 Jan 2024, 10:33:19 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma2160.353.050.142260.01240.7586541.12
Tata Technologies1154.1512.951.131400.01130.046820.23
JSW Infrastructure214.02.050.97247.4141.7544940.03
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency148.913.59.97135.449.9934017.69
Cello World Limited872.55.150.59920.45748.618517.16
22 Jan 2024, 10:29:19 AM IST

JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of JSW Infrastructure stock today is 209.7 and the high price is 217.55.

22 Jan 2024, 10:28:09 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:47:04 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.36%
3 Months9.7%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD1.66%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Jan 2024, 09:41:27 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:20:44 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:15:11 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹211.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, there were a total of 477,703 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 211.95.

