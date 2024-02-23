Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 4.62 %. The stock closed at 232.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.55 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 235, reached a high of 244.8, and closed at 232.8 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 49,770.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 247.4 and a low of 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 287,909 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹232.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on BSE, the volume was 287,909 shares and the closing price was 232.8.

