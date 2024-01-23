Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 211.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 212.1 and closed at 211.95. The stock had a high of 217.55 and a low of 209.7. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 43,732.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 247.4 and its 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 477,703 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹211.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 477,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 211.95.

