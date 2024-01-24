JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹214.45 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹215.6 and the low was ₹204.6. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹42,107.43 crore. The 52-week high is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 170,718 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.