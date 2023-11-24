Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 208.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.95 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 209.95 and closed at 208.15. The stock had a high of 210.3 and a low of 204.35. The market capitalization of the company is 41,873.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 220 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 113,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.53%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
24 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹205.95, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹208.15

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently priced at 205.95. There has been a negative percent change of -1.06, resulting in a net change of -2.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

24 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹208.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 113,768. The closing price for the stock was 208.15.

