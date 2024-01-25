JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹209.85 and closed at ₹206.05. The stock reached its high of ₹213 and low of ₹203.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,465.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹247.4 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 212,513 shares.
The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹209.6 and there has been a percent change of 0.87. The net change is 1.8.
On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 212,513. The closing price for the stock was ₹206.05.
