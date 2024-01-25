Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 207.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.6 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 209.85 and closed at 206.05. The stock reached its high of 213 and low of 203.6. The market capitalization of the company is 42,465.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 247.4 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 212,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹209.6, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹207.8

The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 209.6 and there has been a percent change of 0.87. The net change is 1.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.87% and the net change in the price is 1.8.

25 Jan 2024, 08:30 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹206.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 212,513. The closing price for the stock was 206.05.

