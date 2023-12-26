JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Reports Positive Trading Day

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹217.35 and closed at ₹214.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹221.55 and a low of ₹214 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44,821.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 476,491 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is ₹220.8 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.16% from its previous value and has gone up by 0.35 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.79%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is ₹221.55. There has been a 0.5% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.1.
On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 476,491 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹214.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!