JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Reports Positive Trading Day

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹217.35 and closed at ₹214.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹221.55 and a low of ₹214 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44,821.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 476,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.