JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Reports Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 220.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 217.35 and closed at 214.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 221.55 and a low of 214 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 44,821.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 247.4 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 476,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹220.8, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹220.45

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 220.8 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.16% from its previous value and has gone up by 0.35 points.

26 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.79%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹221.55, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹220.45

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 221.55. There has been a 0.5% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.1.

26 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹214.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 476,491 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 214.35.

