JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock on the rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 7.74 %. The stock closed at 243.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.4 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at 246.5 and closed at 243.55. The stock reached a high of 265 and a low of 243.2. The market capitalization stood at 53,622.86 crore, with a 52-week high of 265 and a 52-week low of 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 2,179,435 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹262.4, up 7.74% from yesterday's ₹243.55

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at 262.4 with a 7.74% increase, resulting in a net change of 18.85.

26 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹243.55 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 2,179,435 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 243.55.

