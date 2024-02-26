JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock on the rise

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹246.5 and closed at ₹243.55. The stock reached a high of ₹265 and a low of ₹243.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹53,622.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹265 and a 52-week low of ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 2,179,435 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at ₹262.4 with a 7.74% increase, resulting in a net change of 18.85.
