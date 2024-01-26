Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 207.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 208.2 and a close price of 207.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 210.85 and a low of 205.85. The market capitalization of the company is 42,260.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,033,444 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹206.8, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹207.8

The current data of JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 206.8 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% or 1 from its previous value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹207.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,033,444. The closing price of the stock was 207.8.

