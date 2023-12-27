JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Day

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹221.55 and a close price of ₹220.45. The stock reached a high of ₹222.85 and a low of ₹219.2. The market cap for JSW Infrastructure is ₹45,065.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 122,501 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹221.65. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock is 1.2, suggesting a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 122,501 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's stock closed at a price of ₹220.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!