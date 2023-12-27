Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 220.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.65 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 221.55 and a close price of 220.45. The stock reached a high of 222.85 and a low of 219.2. The market cap for JSW Infrastructure is 45,065.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 122,501 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹221.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹220.45

The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 221.65. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock is 1.2, suggesting a slight increase in value.

27 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹220.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 122,501 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's stock closed at a price of 220.45.

