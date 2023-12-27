JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Day

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹221.55 and a close price of ₹220.45. The stock reached a high of ₹222.85 and a low of ₹219.2. The market cap for JSW Infrastructure is ₹45,065.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 122,501 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.