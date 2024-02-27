JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Drops in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹267.65 and closed at ₹262.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹276 and the low was ₹254. The market capitalization stands at ₹52,171.94 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹265 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 605,040 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.