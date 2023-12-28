JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹222.25 and closed at ₹220.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹222.85, while the lowest was ₹211.25. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹43,164.17 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4, and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. On the BSE, a total of 462,041 shares of JSW Infrastructure were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
