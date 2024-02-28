Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 255.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 256.8 and closed at 255.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 259.65 and the low was 248.5. The market capitalization stands at 51,047.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 516,499 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹255.3 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 516499 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 255.3.

