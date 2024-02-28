JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹256.8 and closed at ₹255.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹259.65 and the low was ₹248.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹51,047.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 516,499 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.