JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:26 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 206.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.6 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 205.95 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 207.8 and a low of 202.3. The company has a market capitalization of 41,893.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 220, while the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 356,463 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹205.6, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹206.05

The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 205.6. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of 0.45. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

28 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Infrastructure stock's low price for the day is 203.1 and the high price is 207.35.

28 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹204.7, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹206.05

The current data of JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 204.7, with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.66% or 1.35. Investors should take note of this downward trend in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.58%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
28 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹206.05, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹205.95

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 206.05 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

28 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹205.95 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 356,463 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 205.95.

