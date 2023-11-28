JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹205.95 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹207.8 and a low of ₹202.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹41,893.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹220, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 356,463 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.