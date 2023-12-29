Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 212.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.9 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 214.25 and closed at 212.3. The stock had a high of 215 and a low of 210.2. The market capitalization of the company is 42,879.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 370,714 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹212.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure recorded a volume of 370,714 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 212.3.

