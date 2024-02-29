JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹250.05 and closed at ₹249.8. The stock reached a high of ₹259.45 and a low of ₹244.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹50424.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹276 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 776038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.