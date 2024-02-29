Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 249.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.75 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at 250.05 and closed at 249.8. The stock reached a high of 259.45 and a low of 244.4. The market capitalization stood at 50424.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 276 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 776038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹249.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure on BSE had a volume of 776,038 shares with a closing price of 249.80.

