JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 207.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 208.2 and closed at 207.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 210.85 and a low of 205.85. The market capitalization of the company is 42,260.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 247.4 and 141.75 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,033,444 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹207.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,033,444. The closing price for the stock was 207.8.

