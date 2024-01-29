JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹208.2 and closed at ₹207.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹210.85 and a low of ₹205.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,260.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹247.4 and ₹141.75 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,033,444 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.