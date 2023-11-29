JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹207.35 and closed at ₹206.05. The stock reached a high of ₹209.45 and a low of ₹203.10. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹42,350.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹220 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 481,571 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.