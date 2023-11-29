Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 206.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.3 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 207.35 and closed at 206.05. The stock reached a high of 209.45 and a low of 203.10. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 42,350.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 220 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 481,571 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹208.3, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹206.05

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 208.3. It has seen a percent change of 1.09, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.25 points.

29 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.9%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
29 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹208.3, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹206.05

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 208.3. It has experienced a 1.09% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.25.

29 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹206.05 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 481,571 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 206.05.

