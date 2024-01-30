Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 206.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 209.85 and a close price of 206.8. The stock's high for the day was 212.5, while the low was 205.6. The market capitalization of the company is 43,282.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 190,484 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Infrastructure stock reached a low price of 209.9 and a high price of 213.35 on the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹211.8, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹206.8

JSW Infrastructure stock has a current price of 211.8. It has experienced a 2.42% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 5.

30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.05%
3 Months11.22%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD1.7%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹211.8, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹206.8

The current stock price of JSW Infrastructure is 211.8. There has been a 2.42% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.

30 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹206.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 190,484. The closing price for the shares was 206.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!