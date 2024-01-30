JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹209.85 and a close price of ₹206.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹212.5, while the low was ₹205.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,282.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4, and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 190,484 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Infrastructure stock reached a low price of ₹209.9 and a high price of ₹213.35 on the current day.
JSW Infrastructure stock has a current price of ₹211.8. It has experienced a 2.42% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.05%
|3 Months
|11.22%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|1.7%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of JSW Infrastructure is ₹211.8. There has been a 2.42% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.
On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 190,484. The closing price for the shares was ₹206.8.
