JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Surges in Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 210.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.6 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

JSW Infrastructure opened at 208.05 and closed at 208.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 217 and a low of 207.95. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 42,889.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 220 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 288,591 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹211.6, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹210.95

Based on the current data, the price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 211.6. There has been a 0.31 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

30 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.69%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹210.95, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹208.3

The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 210.95, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 2.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.27% and has risen by 2.65 points.

30 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹208.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 288,591. The closing price for the day was 208.3.

