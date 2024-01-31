JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹213.35 and closed at ₹211.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹217.3, while the lowest price was ₹209.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,507.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4, and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 182,027 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at a price of ₹212.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.1 points.
On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 182,027. The closing price for the stock was ₹211.8.
