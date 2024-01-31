Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 211.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.9 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 213.35 and closed at 211.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 217.3, while the lowest price was 209.9. The market capitalization of the company is 43,507.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, and the 52-week low is 141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 182,027 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹212.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹211.8

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at a price of 212.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.1 points.

31 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹211.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 182,027. The closing price for the stock was 211.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!