JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE opened at ₹335.4 and closed at ₹338.5. The stock reached a high of ₹349.8 and a low of ₹334.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹72150.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹361 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153693 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹349.8 & ₹334.65 yesterday to end at ₹349.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend