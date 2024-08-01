Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 3.25 %. The stock closed at 338.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.5 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE opened at 335.4 and closed at 338.5. The stock reached a high of 349.8 and a low of 334.65. The market capitalization stands at 72150.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 361 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153693 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1524 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4827 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹338.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 349.8 & 334.65 yesterday to end at 349.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

