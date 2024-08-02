JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹335.4 and closed at ₹338.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹349.8, while the low was ₹334.65. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure stands at ₹72,150.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹361 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 153,693 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|354.65
|Support 1
|339.5
|Resistance 2
|359.8
|Support 2
|329.5
|Resistance 3
|369.8
|Support 3
|324.35
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹282.0, 19.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹349.8 & ₹334.65 yesterday to end at ₹349.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend