JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2024, by 3.25 %. The stock closed at 338.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.5 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 335.4 and closed at 338.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 349.8, while the low was 334.65. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure stands at 72,150.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 361 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 153,693 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1354.65Support 1339.5
Resistance 2359.8Support 2329.5
Resistance 3369.8Support 3324.35
02 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 282.0, 19.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1101
    Hold0011
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1111
02 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1524 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4827 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹338.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 349.8 & 334.65 yesterday to end at 349.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

