JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹310.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹310.15. The stock experienced a high of ₹313.9 and a low of ₹308.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹64,267 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹202. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 27,296 shares for the day.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|314.8
|Support 1
|309.3
|Resistance 2
|317.1
|Support 2
|306.1
|Resistance 3
|320.3
|Support 3
|303.8
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹355.0, 13.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹405.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 818 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹313.9 & ₹308.4 yesterday to end at ₹312.5. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend