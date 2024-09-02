Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 325.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.05 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 324.85 and closed slightly higher at 325.85. The stock reached a high of 328 and dipped to a low of 321. The market capitalization stood at 67,103.08 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between 141.75 and 361. A total of 140,886 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 10.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4332
    Buy1101
    Hold0001
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell1111
02 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1791 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1966 k & BSE volume was 95 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹325.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 328 & 321 yesterday to end at 325.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.