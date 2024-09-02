JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹324.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹325.85. The stock reached a high of ₹328 and dipped to a low of ₹321. The market capitalization stood at ₹67,103.08 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹141.75 and ₹361. A total of 140,886 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 10.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1966 k & BSE volume was 95 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹328 & ₹321 yesterday to end at ₹325.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend