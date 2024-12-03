Explore
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 311.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.45 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 308.05 and closed at 311.35, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 319 and maintained a low of 308.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 64,536.43 crore, the stock continues to show resilience, despite being below its 52-week high of 361 and above its low of 202. The BSE volume recorded was 49,717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:15:48 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.17%, currently trading at 316.00. Over the past year, the price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares has risen by 43.51%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my training data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.78%
3 Months1.64%
6 Months6.7%
YTD51.46%
1 Year43.51%
03 Dec 2024, 08:47:06 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1320.25Support 1309.3
Resistance 2325.1Support 2303.2
Resistance 3331.2Support 3298.35
03 Dec 2024, 08:32:41 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 355.0, 12.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 405.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy2221
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
03 Dec 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1466 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1649 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1416 k & BSE volume was 49 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:00:05 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹311.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 319 & 308.05 yesterday to end at 315.45. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

