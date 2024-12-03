JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹308.05 and closed at ₹311.35, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹319 and maintained a low of ₹308.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹64,536.43 crore, the stock continues to show resilience, despite being below its 52-week high of ₹361 and above its low of ₹202. The BSE volume recorded was 49,717 shares.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.17%, currently trading at ₹316.00. Over the past year, the price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares has risen by 43.51%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my training data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.78%
|3 Months
|1.64%
|6 Months
|6.7%
|YTD
|51.46%
|1 Year
|43.51%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|320.25
|Support 1
|309.3
|Resistance 2
|325.1
|Support 2
|303.2
|Resistance 3
|331.2
|Support 3
|298.35
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹355.0, 12.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹405.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1416 k & BSE volume was 49 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹319 & ₹308.05 yesterday to end at ₹315.45. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend