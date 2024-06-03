Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 13:05:08
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 908.15 9.40%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.80 3.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 342.20 10.42%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 390.55 8.82%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,157.00 3.34%
LIVE UPDATES

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 5.02 %. The stock closed at 282.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at 300, reached a high of 300, and a low of 289.25 before closing at 282.8. The market capitalization stood at 60817.04 crore. The 52-week high was 299.45 and the low was 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 159177 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:01:56 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW Infrastructure stock's price ranged from a low of 289.25 to a high of 300 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:35:49 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 297.82 and 295.27 in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 295.27 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 297.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1298.37Support 1295.37
Resistance 2300.18Support 2294.18
Resistance 3301.37Support 3292.37
03 Jun 2024, 12:26:31 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:22:48 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days284.36
10 Days278.36
20 Days257.80
50 Days225.84
100 Days242.25
300 Days239.00
03 Jun 2024, 12:13:43 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹297, up 5.02% from yesterday's ₹282.8

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of 287.87 & second resistance of 291.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 298.37. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 298.37 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 11:41:39 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 300.13 and 293.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 293.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 300.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1297.82Support 1295.27
Resistance 2298.88Support 2293.78
Resistance 3300.37Support 3292.72
03 Jun 2024, 11:21:20 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹282.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 300 & 289.25 yesterday to end at 282.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

