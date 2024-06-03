JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Day

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹300, reached a high of ₹300, and a low of ₹289.25 before closing at ₹282.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹60817.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹299.45 and the low was ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 159177 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW Infrastructure stock's price ranged from a low of ₹289.25 to a high of ₹300 on the current day.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|298.37
|Support 1
|295.37
|Resistance 2
|300.18
|Support 2
|294.18
|Resistance 3
|301.37
|Support 3
|292.37
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|284.36
|10 Days
|278.36
|20 Days
|257.80
|50 Days
|225.84
|100 Days
|242.25
|300 Days
|239.00
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of ₹287.87 & second resistance of ₹291.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹298.37. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹298.37 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹300 & ₹289.25 yesterday to end at ₹282.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend