Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 325.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 319.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 325.75 and closed slightly lower at 325.05. The stock reached a high of 326.1 and a low of 316.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 65,874.77 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 361 and a low of 141.75. The BSE trading volume was 181,243 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1325.27Support 1315.57
Resistance 2330.53Support 2311.13
Resistance 3334.97Support 3305.87
03 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 12.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4332
    Buy1101
    Hold0001
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell1111
03 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1421 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1769 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1240 k & BSE volume was 181 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹325.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 326.1 & 316.4 yesterday to end at 319.1. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.