JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹325.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹325.05. The stock reached a high of ₹326.1 and a low of ₹316.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹65,874.77 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹361 and a low of ₹141.75. The BSE trading volume was 181,243 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|325.27
|Support 1
|315.57
|Resistance 2
|330.53
|Support 2
|311.13
|Resistance 3
|334.97
|Support 3
|305.87
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 12.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1240 k & BSE volume was 181 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹326.1 & ₹316.4 yesterday to end at ₹319.1. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.