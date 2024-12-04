JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹317.65 and closed at ₹315.45, experiencing a high of ₹324.95 and a low of ₹316. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹65,354.65 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹202. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 73,275 shares, reflecting moderate trading activity amid a fluctuating market performance.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 73 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹324.95 & ₹316 yesterday to end at ₹322.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend