Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 315.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 322.35 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 317.65 and closed at 315.45, experiencing a high of 324.95 and a low of 316. The company's market capitalization stands at 65,354.65 crore, with a 52-week high of 361 and a low of 202. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 73,275 shares, reflecting moderate trading activity amid a fluctuating market performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1687 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 73 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹315.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 324.95 & 316 yesterday to end at 322.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.