Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 316.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.75 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 322.95 and closed at 319.10, experiencing a high of 324.70 and a low of 315.30. The company's market capitalization stands at 65,348.35 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 361 and a low of 141.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 46,460 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:33:25 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹314.75, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹316.55

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 314.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 313.1 and 322.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 313.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 322.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:15:46 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has decreased by 0.73%, currently trading at 314.25. Over the past year, the price has plummeted by an astonishing 99999.99%, also settling at 314.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 29.45%, reaching 25279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.74%
3 Months3.91%
6 Months23.59%
YTD52.06%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Sep 2024, 08:45:33 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1322.5Support 1313.1
Resistance 2328.3Support 2309.5
Resistance 3331.9Support 3303.7
04 Sep 2024, 08:34:16 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 13.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4332
    Buy1101
    Hold0001
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell1111
04 Sep 2024, 08:16:34 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1371 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1747 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1325 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03:58 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹319.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 324.7 & 315.3 yesterday to end at 316.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

