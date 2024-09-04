JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹322.95 and closed at ₹319.10, experiencing a high of ₹324.70 and a low of ₹315.30. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹65,348.35 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹141.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 46,460 shares for the day.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹314.75, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹316.55
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹314.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹313.1 and ₹322.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹313.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 322.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has decreased by 0.73%, currently trading at ₹314.25. Over the past year, the price has plummeted by an astonishing 99999.99%, also settling at ₹314.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 29.45%, reaching 25279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.74%
|3 Months
|3.91%
|6 Months
|23.59%
|YTD
|52.06%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|322.5
|Support 1
|313.1
|Resistance 2
|328.3
|Support 2
|309.5
|Resistance 3
|331.9
|Support 3
|303.7
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 13.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1371 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1747 k
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1325 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹319.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹324.7 & ₹315.3 yesterday to end at ₹316.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.