JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹328 and closed at ₹321.9, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹333.8 and a low of ₹323.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹67,726.48 crore, the stock's performance remains notable within its 52-week range of ₹202 to ₹361. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 211,264 shares.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|332.32
|Support 1
|321.97
|Resistance 2
|338.23
|Support 2
|317.53
|Resistance 3
|342.67
|Support 3
|311.62
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 10.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹405.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 91.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 211 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹333.8 & ₹323.45 yesterday to end at ₹326.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend