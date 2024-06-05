Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 266.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at 266.3 and closed at 266.2. The stock reached a high of 270.7 and a low of 256.7. The market capitalization stood at 54,159.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 300 and the low is 141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 158,730 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 285.9 & a low of 271.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1289.72Support 1275.17
Resistance 2295.08Support 2265.98
Resistance 3304.27Support 3260.62
05 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE dropped by 5.3% to reach 252.1, while its peer companies are showing mixed performance. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and Tata Technologies are declining, whereas Jio Financial Services and Mankind Pharma are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.31% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services335.052.250.68394.7204.65212866.79
Mankind Pharma2151.3559.152.832488.651411.8586180.59
JSW Infrastructure252.1-14.1-5.3300.0141.7551718.59
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency158.55-8.8-5.26215.049.998161.83
Tata Technologies1007.65-5.95-0.591400.0982.2540875.32
05 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹266.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 270.7 & 256.7 yesterday to end at 266.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

