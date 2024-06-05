JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹266.3 and closed at ₹266.2. The stock reached a high of ₹270.7 and a low of ₹256.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹54,159.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹300 and the low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 158,730 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 285.9 & a low of 271.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|289.72
|Support 1
|275.17
|Resistance 2
|295.08
|Support 2
|265.98
|Resistance 3
|304.27
|Support 3
|260.62
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE dropped by 5.3% to reach ₹252.1, while its peer companies are showing mixed performance. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and Tata Technologies are declining, whereas Jio Financial Services and Mankind Pharma are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.31% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|335.05
|2.25
|0.68
|394.7
|204.65
|212866.79
|Mankind Pharma
|2151.35
|59.15
|2.83
|2488.65
|1411.85
|86180.59
|JSW Infrastructure
|252.1
|-14.1
|-5.3
|300.0
|141.75
|51718.59
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|158.55
|-8.8
|-5.26
|215.0
|49.99
|8161.83
|Tata Technologies
|1007.65
|-5.95
|-0.59
|1400.0
|982.25
|40875.32
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹270.7 & ₹256.7 yesterday to end at ₹266.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend