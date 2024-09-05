JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹314.25 and closed at ₹316.55, experiencing a high of ₹316.35 and a low of ₹309.55. The company holds a market capitalization of ₹64,006.49 crore. Over the past year, its stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹141.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 58,138 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 16.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1772 k & BSE volume was 58 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹316.35 & ₹309.55 yesterday to end at ₹310.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.